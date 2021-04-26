PREVIEW: Being themselves in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll introduce you to three transgender kids– bringing you their perspectives on what it’s like to be young and transgender in South Dakota, and what they want people know about what it’s like to be Alex, Kris and Elliot.

“Stop making solutions to places where there are no problems. That’s what I would like to say people and want them to know,” Alex Rambow said.

Dan Santella introduces you to these three kids in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

