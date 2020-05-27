PREVIEW: Beaudion vs. Neitzert

Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re less than a week away from the Sioux Falls city council elections.

Tonight we’re previewing the Sioux Falls City Council’s northwest race: incumbent Greg Neitzert vs. Julian Beaudion.

“The experiences that I carry, the relationships that I hold, I believe brings a unique perspective to Sioux Falls,” candidate Julian Beaudion said.

“I’ve just been passionate about people and about government and about serving, and I just wanted to give back, and that’s why I’m here,” candidate Greg Neitzert said.

You’ll get to know each candidate in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

