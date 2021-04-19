PREVIEW: Beating the odds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Augustana University baseball pitcher isn’t letting life’s curve balls get in the way of his dreams.

When 24-year-old Parker Hanson is on the mound for the Vikings baseball team he looks like any other player. But he has a talent that is all his own.

“I would say early when he first got here, you noticed and didn’t know how to react or how to handle it, but now you don’t even notice it, you don’t notice he’s missing a hand,” baseball coach Tim Huber said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll show you how Parker’s love of the game is beating all the odds.