PREVIEW: Battling bee numbers

BRUCE, S.D. (KELO) — For the past few years, the bee population has been dropping drastically.

Adee Honey Farms is the largest beekeeping operation in the nation. They house bees across the U-S and have noticed the drop in numbers.

Brett Adee is one of the owners and says bees are essential to the environment.

“There’s a lot of good things that bees do, that they don’t hardly get any credit for, and the biggest one is pollination. The one they get the credit for that most people enjoy, is the honey,” Adee said.

