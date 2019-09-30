PREVIEW: Battleship growing pains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another sign that summer really is over visitor season ends today at a popular Sioux Falls military attraction.

This is the last day of the year that tourists and locals can check out the museum displays at the Battleship Memorial located in Sherman Park. This summer marked a milestone for the memorial with the 50th anniversary of its dedication, back in 1969.

The memorial pays tribute to those who served aboard the USS South Dakota, during World War II.

“The South Dakota was only in action for two-years. But it had a better battle record, it accomplished more than any other battleship. It has a proud heritage,” Diane Diekman, with the Battleship South Dakota Memorial Foundation, said.

But showcasing that proud heritage is getting more and more challenging with each passing year. The museum has run out of room to display artifacts from the South Dakota.

Find out what the battleship memorial’s board is doing to make more space, in Monday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.