PREVIEW: Barrels behind the beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A number of local breweries are using old whiskey barrels to create barrel-aged beers.

A barrel provides flavors like oak, vanilla, and char, but often cost brewers hundreds of dollars to secure.

That’s where Hy-Vee enters the equation.

The Sycamore Avenue location receives a barrel along with their bourbon shipment. Wine & Spirits manager Isak Dylan then donates the barrel to a local brewery, and often helps create the beer.

“We really just kind of talk it out. It’s not a very complicated process, we just go back and forth on what we think sounds good and what would be fun and exciting for the local beer drinkers,” Dylan said.

“Wonderful to have someone you can talk to face to face and say this is what I’m looking for, these are the specific needs,” Tyler Wasberg, Lead Brewer of Remedy Brewing Company said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we explain the collaboration between Hy-Vee and local brewers, and the barrels behind the beer.