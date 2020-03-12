PREVIEW: Baker the banker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The grand marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls says it was a wise decision to cancel this year’s event because of the coronavirus.

Bill Baker is a longtime fixture in the Sioux Falls business community, having stepped down as CEO of First National Bank in January. He worked at the bank for 36 years and was the fourth-generation of Bakers to lead the institution over the past century.

“Being CEO of the bank for 19 of those 36 years really gave me, like I like to tell people, the best seat in the house,” Baker said.

Baker says he’s extremely honored to be the grand marshal, despite the parade being canceled this year.

Find out how a DNA testing website provided Baker with a surprise about his own Irish heritage, in Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.