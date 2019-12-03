PREVIEW: Badge buddies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Rush Hockey, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and Rapid City Police have teamed up for a special program.

Through Badge Buddies, students get a free dinner, tickets to a hockey game, and an opportunity to build a relationship with their school’s resource officer. Deputy Thad Schmidt says sometimes as kids grow up, they may get negative ideas about law enforcement.

“It shows that we are here for the long-term that we are not going anywhere and that we are working hard to cement those future relationships with kids. If we can show just one kid that there’s more out there than just the negative stuff that he comes from or that he sees on a daily basis that’s our goal,” Deputy Thad Schmidt.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Sydney Thorson brings us behind the scenes of the Badge Buddies program.