Preview: Artists returning to the stage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic all but eliminated social gatherings for more than a year, leaving musicians few opportunities to perform in public.

Now, those artists are returning to the stage. Goodroad is a local favorite, playing a long list of original and cover songs. The group’s six members have established roots in South Dakota over the past decade, and lead singer Allen Goodroad wants the band to be synonymous with Sioux Falls.

“We’re not moving to L.A. or Nashville, we’re not touring the country. I mean, it’s literally growing our families, grow musically, anything we can do to improve that, but literally, we just want to represent this city,” Goodroad said.

Goodroad is set to perform this Friday night at Levitt at the Falls.

