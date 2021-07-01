Preview: Art therapy

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of yellow clay roses can be seen on Malchow Plaza in downtown Aberdeen.

Local business owner Carly Pochop is the person who started the project. She invited people to make the roses as a way to experience art therapy.

“Some of the roses have names engraved on them. Some have a bible verse on them. Every single one of those roses has some kind of story of something that happened to them,” Pochop said.

This whole project started because of a loss Pochop suffered in May of 2020. Find out how art therapy helped her in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.