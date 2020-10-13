PREVIEW: Art on the country side

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have seen this mural while driving down 41st street in Sioux Falls.

Well, the man behind the art, Robbie Jelsma, is actually a tattoo artist from Springfield, South Dakota. He’s created murals in Sioux Falls, Brookings and Redfield.

“It’s part of my business and I’m creating income from it, but it’s also like, someone chose my art and they wanted me to come there. Especially in a town, if a town chooses you to do that, it’s a really special thing, to me, that someone wants to see your art where everyone else can see it too,” artist Robbie Jelsma said.

Tattooing is Jelsma’s main art form, but he didn’t always pursue it full-time. On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOALND, Lauren Soulek will tell you more about Jelsma and his business, Portfolio 51.