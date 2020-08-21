PREVIEW: Art fundraiser for Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When we hear or see an intriguing piece of art, it’s not uncommon for us to wonder how it came to be. 

Friday night, we’re taking a closer look at the art of Will Menard, a guest at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls.

“He’s been staying with us, but we learned very quickly about his artistic talents” Madeline Shields, Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Coming up in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, Dan Santella will introduce you to Menard, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. You’ll learn about the mind behind this eye-catching art.

