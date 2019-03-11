PREVIEW: Art From The Earth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - You never know what on earth will prove to be an artistic inspiration.

That's certainly the case with Sioux Falls artist Brad Giebink. He creates works of art from old relics, artifacts, antiques and even stones he finds on the ground. It's a creative knack he discovered, almost by accident.

"One day in the garage, I just assembled a couple of things together and, huh, that's interesting," Giebink said.

It turns out, Giebink's talent for scavenging for art materials started with his earlier hobby of gold panning.

