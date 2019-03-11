Eye on KELOLAND

PREVIEW: Art From The Earth

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 12:24 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 12:24 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - You never know what on earth will prove to be an artistic inspiration.

That's certainly the case with Sioux Falls artist Brad Giebink. He creates works of art from old relics, artifacts, antiques and even stones he finds on the ground.  It's a creative knack he discovered, almost by accident.

"One day in the garage, I just assembled a couple of things together and, huh, that's interesting," Giebink said. 

It turns out, Giebink's talent for scavenging for art materials started with his earlier hobby of gold panning.

We'll take a closer look at his creations in Monday's Eye On KELOLAND. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates