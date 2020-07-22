PREVIEW: Arc anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A towering landmark in downtown Sioux Falls turns one year old this week. The Arc of Dreams has become a familiar feature of the Sioux Falls skyline since it was dedicated on July 24th of last year.

It’s a popular destination for both tourists and locals, who’ve embraced its artistic influence on the community.

“And it’s also an engineering feat, there’s nothing like it in the world! And we have it here in Sioux Falls,” SculptureWalk Founder Jim Clark said.

The Arc of Dreams has served as a beacon of hope amid the struggles of the pandemic. Find out how the sprawling sculpture is inspiring the community to pull together, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.