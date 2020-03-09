PREVIEW: ‘Anything but Pink’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Renee Keel lives in Sioux Falls, and is reflecting on her cancer journey in her new book.

Anything But Pink: On Becoming a Cancer Survivor is out now.

Keel talks about changes to her body, chemotherapy treatments, and how cancer can also affect caretakers — like Renee’s husband, Ron.

We associate the color pink — a pretty color — with breast cancer awareness, but a local survivor says cancer is an ugly disease.

“It’s a testimony to our vows, really. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health, and it reinforced our commitment to each other,” Renee said.

On Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll check in with Keel and look at why she wanted to share her experience with cancer and how she found strength fighting this disease.