PREVIEW: An older homeless population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a rise in a certain population of homeless people in America, and here in KELOLAND.

The executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is seeing more baby boomers over the age of 50 staying here. She says high rent, the cost of medications, and lack of services are all reasons why this group is on the streets.

“People forget they’re on a fixed income. There is no way for them to make more money and it’s not like rent is ever going down and prescription drugs are never going to be cheaper,” Madeline Shields, executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, said.

On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll meet two women who say these challenges added up and led them to the streets and we’ll show you how you can help this generation.