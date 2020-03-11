PREVIEW: An inside look at Jacob’s Brewhouse

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Scott Jacobs and his family moved to Deadwood, South Dakota, with an idea. They wanted to keep history alive but also create a business with modern culture.

Jacobs Brewhouse is located in the downtown area and the building used to be a local grocery store in 1895. Over a hundred years later, they wanted to bring that back but in a unique way.

“So Jacob’s Brewhouse and Grocer is going to encompass several different businesses all in one. Obviously you’ll have the bar and the restaraunt on this side. We will also have a bakery and a organic grocery store on the other side, as well as the VRBO on the penthouse floor,” Melissa Starck, Front of house general manager for Jacob’s Brewhouse, said.

