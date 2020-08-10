PREVIEW: An increase in home school numbers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,600 people have registered for the Sioux Falls School District’s virtual academy — but it’s also possible even more students could be learning from home this year through traditional home schooling.

“A lot of people what we’re finding if they’re going to have to do school at home, they want a choice over what they’re teaching. they don’t necessarily want to follow what the school district is laying out for many reasons.” Classical Conversations homeschool instructor Leslie Keirleber said.

Monday, we look into whether more families are choosing to switch to traditional homeschooling and what it could mean for school districts across the state, coming up on Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.