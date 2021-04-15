PREVIEW: An author’s story

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen author’s debut novel is out.

Elissa Grossell Dickey’s new fiction novel is called “The Speed of Light.”

Dickey says the book’s main character is grappling with an MS diagnosis, a new love, and a terrifying workplace incident.

Dickey is also living with MS.

“This is one story about chronic illness from one point of view and there are so many stories to be told and I hope that other authors with chronic illness and disabilities can have their stories told too,” Dickey said.

