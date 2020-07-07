PREVIEW: All-abilities show choir helps spread message of inclusion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new all-abilities show choir at Roosevelt is already hitting notes across the country.

Unity Inc. just won a national award for inclusion from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. The “United for Inclusion” Award is given to groups for outstanding acts to help others feel like they belong and to know that they aren’t alone. Unity Inc. featured 60 traditional and non-traditional students this past year in a competitive setting.

“You want to create something that lasts way beyond you. Something that is bigger than yourself, bigger than us and bigger than the we. Something that has it’s own power. I think that is the ultimate goal because that is going to last way beyond high school,” Assistant Choir Director Randi Van Der Sloot said.

