PREVIEW: Alcester-Hudson dealing with teacher shortage

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A new baby is a happy occasion, but maternity leave during a substitute shortage can leave a school district in a tricky position.

Now imagine having four teachers on maternity leave at the same time. That’s the case in the Alcester-Hudson School District. The superintendent says, due to the pandemic, doctors advised his teachers leave school a few weeks prior to having their babies.

“All of a sudden a four to six week pregnancy is turning into eight weeks. With limited subs, that becomes difficult. I became very worried at the point,” Tim Rhead said.

We’ll bring you this story on tonight’s eye on KELOLAND, and show you how a local lawmaker is stepping up to fill one of the gaps.