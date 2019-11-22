PREVIEW: Adult Care Center of the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The role of the Adult Day Center of the Black Hills is to provide daytime respite care for those who need it.

Not only does the facility provide for it’s guests, it gives the caregivers an opportunity to have a break so that they can go to work, run errands, or just grab a cup of coffee.

“We create a home like atmosphere here with our food with our interacting with the things that we do so that they are surrounded by a warm nurturing atmosphere here just like we hope they are at home,” Pat Jones, Managing Director, said.

So that loved ones can have a place to go during the day but still live at home.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn about the positive impact of the Adult Day Center of the Black Hills.