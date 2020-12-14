PREVIEW: Adjusting in Rapid City schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From Level Two to Level One to Level Three and back to Level One, people in the Rapid City schools are adjusting to a new kind of normal.

Audrey Perli is an 8th grader at Southwest Middle School. She says this year looks very different.

“When you are sitting in the classroom, you’re social distanced from everyone and sometimes people will be out on quarantine, so you won’t sometimes be sitting next to someone,” Audrey said.

