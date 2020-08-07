PREVIEW: Additional location allows The Banquet to help more people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet in Sioux Falls offers meals to people in need and there are many people who take them up on the offer.

Five months ago, the organization opened up a permanent location in west Sioux Falls, and the number of people receiving meals there has increased.

“It’s a wonderful facility. Wonderful people; wonderful food. And I just, I absolutely love it, I love to come here,” guest Robin Thrift said.

Coming up tonight on Eye on KELOLAND, we find out how the new location is able to help even more people in the community.