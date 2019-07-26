PREVIEW: Adding flavor to local music scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls company is now in the top 100 of promoters in the world.

Pepper Entertainment started in Jered Johnson’s basement 13 years ago this week. Now Pepper has an office in Shriver’s Square.

It continues to grow and recently acquired Concert Marketing Solutions out of Minneapolis. From production management to marketing, talent buying and more, business is booming for Pepper in Sioux Falls and around the country.

“The music industry here and the entertainment industry is expanding massively in Sioux Falls. There’s a weekend for everything here. Whether it be at the Pavilion, the Denny PREMIER, The District, all those places. There’s something going on all the time,” Matt Bump said.

On Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you what Pepper Entertainment does and how it improves the music scene here in Sioux Falls and beyond.