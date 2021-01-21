PREVIEW: Action picking back up at Grand Falls Casino

It’s been nearly one-year since Las Vegas-style sports betting premiered at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.

The Betfred Sports Book started strong last January with the Super Bowl, but then the wagering dwindled with the coronavirus and the closure of the casino. But the betting started picking up again with the arrival of football in the fall.

“NFL games and college games, you know, people are excited and it’s something fun to do,” Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino Manager said.

Grand Falls is expecting another big handle with next month’s Super Bowl, regardless of which teams are playing.

Find out how technology is helping sweeten the pot when it comes to sports betting in Iowa, in Thursday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.