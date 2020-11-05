PREVIEW: ACE Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — ACE Academy, a new school in Sioux Falls, has been offering an unconventional education to at-risk students and children of color.

They offer an all-inclusive, holistic style of learning for their 11 students. That includes learning about self-love, their cultural backgrounds, meditation and yoga. The school also offers mental health resources and case management services for families who need them. The school just opened in September, but they say they’ve already seen improvements in their students.

“I see these kids and how they’re evolving and growing as people and it’s really, really exciting because these are kids that are going to be taking care of our community when we get old. So I get to be a part of that and hopefully instil nuggets of positivity that will help them grow to be the best citizens that they can be,” co-founder JJ Johnson said.

Learn more about ACE Academy’s unique education style in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND.