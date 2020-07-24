PREVIEW: Accessibility in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll only be five minutes. That may be what you say to yourself if you’ve ever parked in a handicap spot.

Those five minutes make a big difference to people like Tana Zwart. Zwart is a well-known advocate for people with different abilities in the area. She happens to have a muscle weakening condition. She’s using her story to help others, and that’s why you may have noticed her on these signs in certain areas of downtown.

“I see it all the time. All over, still, where there are people still parked there that don’t have the sign on their car and they just — I don’t think they really realize what they’re taking away from somebody,” Zwart said.

On Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll take a look at the signs and the campaign, which is about a year old. And why this week is a special one for people with different abilities.