PREVIEW: A wild spring for wildlife

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:21 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We've seen flooded homes, roads under water and entire fields turned into lakes this spring. But have you stopped to think about how all this flooding is affecting wildlife. 

This video shows four deer being swept away in a fast moving current.   

"There's the potential for wildlife to get swept up in some of those areas, especially if they try to swim across or get across the body of water or stream that's running a lot faster than they anticipated," South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Regional Supervisor Emmett Keyser said. 

Friday, we talk with wildlife officials about how flooding is impacting animals and their nesting grounds.

Many have been displaced. A wild spring for wildlife Friday on Eye On KELOLAND. 
 

