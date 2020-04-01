PREVIEW: A virtual trip to the zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many restaurants and businesses have had to get creative due to COVID-19. Some of those places have had to close, including the Great Plains Zoo.

But staff there are making sure you stay up to date and educated on what is happening at the zoo. They are using social media to bring the zoo to you, with virtual bookworms reading program and even ‘wild workouts.’ Staff are glad people are enjoying the posts.

“It kinds of gives you some validation that people do like this and they support this kind of content, just allows us to think more, think bigger on what else we can do,” Director of animal care and conservation Matt Eschenbrenner said.

Coming up in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we should you some more of the videos staff are creating and explain how you can watch them yourselves.