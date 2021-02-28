Preview: A tournament to remember

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Basketball Championships have been a staple in Sioux Falls for more than a decade, calling the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center home for the past six years.
The four-day event attracted nearly 50,000 fans last March, with the USD women and NDSU men winning championships. Three days later, the NCAA canceled its national tournaments due to COVID-19. A year later, the Summit League Championships will be played, but tickets won’t be sold, and the games will take place at the Sanford Pentagon.
“I’ve joked before that this place was built for pandemic basketball because we can do it all here under one roof. We’ve got the competition floor here in this environment with the plexiglass and the protocols, but you’ve got all the practice courts, you’ve got the film room upstairs, you’ve got that ancillary space where you could set up the testing. It’s really a one-stop-shop for these teams and it’s all about mitigating risk at this point,” Sanford Sports VP of Operations, Jesse Smith said.
A single point has yet to be scored, but we explain why the Summit League Basketball Championships are already “A Tournament To Remember” in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.