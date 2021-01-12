PREVIEW: A surge of local support

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 came with a countless number of challenges, but it’s hasn’t been all bad news. Members of the business community in Madison says they saw an increase in support last year.

“Nobody knew where we were going to end up when we started this whole thing in March and everything got shut down. Nobody knew the process. Nobody knew where the end time was going to be and we’re still looking for that end time, but when you look at everything as a whole I think Madison and the surrounding area made it through just fine,” Executive Director, Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Eric Hortness said.

