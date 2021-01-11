PREVIEW: A sister gone too soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 300,000 people have passed away from COVID-19 in the United States.

Christy Hepburn lost her sister in October while they were living over a thousand miles apart. Her sister was in the hospital for about a week before passing away. Unfortunately, Hepburn didn’t get to talk with her very often during that time.

“A little bit, but she was so tired that she could barely talk. The last thing that she told me was that she did not want to die,” Christy Hepburn said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek tells you the story of Hepburn and her sister gone too soon.