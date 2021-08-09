PREVIEW: A shortage of teachers in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As students in KELOLAND begin to head back to class starting next week, school districts are scrambling to fill open teaching positions.

The Associated School Boards of South Dakota says there are about 150 open positions across the state and there are a number of reasons why, one of them being low pay.

“We know all boats float, so all states have raised their teacher salaries to try to be competitive, we’re trying to be competitive finding good teachers, finding teachers that got into the profession, but we are still at 50th in the nation right now,” Wade Pogany with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota said.

