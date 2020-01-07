PREVIEW: A rich history for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire has a rich history in the community.

From child care to educational opportunities for kids at an affordable price, the Clubs provide much needed help to parents who need to work. CEO Rebecca Wimmer says the Clubs were known as Youth Enrichment Services for decades starting around the 1970s because of differences with the national organization.

“They had to leave the national organization because the national organization would not allow them to put young men and young women in the same type of program. So really, even at that time, we were on the cutting edge of what it looked like to collaborate, to be part of a partnership,” Wimmer said.

The national organization changed its mind years later. YES returned to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire name in 2011. To find out more about the organization’s history and changes over the years, check out Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.