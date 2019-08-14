PREVIEW: A quirky stop on the prairie

MCCOOK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve driven on Interstate 90 across eastern South Dakota, you’ve no doubt seen it: the Porter Sculpture Park. Wednesday, we’re going to show you the park in a way you’ve probably never seen it before — from the air.

“All I talk to is travelers, that’s it; during the summer, I’m only talking to travelers,” owner and sculptor Wayne Porter said. “So, we just talk about travel and we’ll talk about the sculptures that are here.”

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, Dan Santella takes you above and inside this quirky little stop on the prairie.