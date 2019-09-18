PREVIEW: A prosecutor’s personal trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For a month now, speculation has run rampant in Sioux Falls over why Aaron McGowan was absent from the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

McGowan returned to work last Monday and he has granted an exclusive interview to KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke about why he was on leave.

McGowan is an elected official. He won his first election as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney in 2008.

He was out of the office for a couple of months this summer and he’s speaking out about the reason why in order to set the record straight.

“I’m back and I’m healthy and I want to apologize to my family and neighbors for what they’ve been through with a lot of false media reports and innuendo that there was a call for help from my phone. I know there’s a lot of rumors about that that aren’t true,” McGowan said.

Coming up Wednesday night in our exclusive interview with McGowan, he talks about the health issues that kept him off the job, although he says he was in touch with his deputy state’s attorneys the whole time.

We will also look into the 911 call to his home and whether it’s a matter of public record.

“A prosecutor’s personal trial” tonight at 10 in a special Eye on KELOLAND.