PREVIEW: A poem to honor COVID-19 care

Losing a loved one can be tough, it can be even harder not to be able to spend time with them before they die. It’s something many families across KELOLAND are experiencing that due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in some cases, hospital staff is there to help fill in the gap.

That’s why one Yankton woman is honoring nurses and physicians in a unique way while also keeping her dad’s memory alive. Deanna Loecker’s parents were both admitted to the Huron Regional Medical Center for COVID-19 back in May. While her mom was discharged her dad died. Loecker says she is thankful for the time staff spent talking with her to give her updates on her parent’s conditions.

“When family can’t be there with them and you have to rely on some stranger to take care of your loved one, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better, they were just so caring and amazing, so that made the experience at least bearable,” Loecker said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear more from Deanna and her family about what they went through, and how she is honoring staff, and making sure her dad is remembered, with the help of a poem.