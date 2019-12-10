PREVIEW: A ‘Peak-On’ employee engagement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is taking steps to improve engagement with employees of the city.
Using a monthly online survey called ‘Peak-On,’ employees can anonymously rate the level of satisfaction with their current job.
Mayor Paul TenHaken has been sending this out for a year now.
He says engaging with employees is one of the corner-stones of being ‘One Sioux Falls.’
“We first have to be clicking on all cylinders as a team. Because, if we’re not clicking on all cylinders as a team it’s hard to accomplish some of the big goals we have laid out,” TenHaken said.
To help further this mission, he’s created the role of a Chief Culture Officer for the City.
In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer introduces you to the new officer and gives you a ‘peak’ into the future of employee engagement for the City of Sioux Falls.