PREVIEW: A path to life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past six years, the Drug Enforcement Administration has tracked every opioid pill sold in the U.S.

In 2012, nearly 100,000 people died from taking opioid pills. One young Sioux Falls woman has lost nearly everything in the opioid epidemic.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has a preview of Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND. It’s the kind of story that is difficult to believe. But we looked into it, and discovered it was true.

A Sioux Falls 2015 Lincoln High School graduate was on her own to raise her little sister after her parents both overdosed on opioids, for which they had prescriptions, and died.

Angela Kennecke: Do you hold the drug companies accountable?

Alicia Salazar: I definitely think they have a big factor in everybody overdosing today in this big epidemic.

Salazar has told her story of losing her parents and her half-sister to opioid overdose on a viral video.

Friday, she sits down with me to share what happened and how she has been able to cope and now wants to help others.