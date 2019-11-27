PREVIEW: A passion for volunteering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people choose to donate their time and volunteer for an organization they are passionate about.

At Reach Literacy, these three have volunteered more than 1 thousand hours combined just this year. From sorting through books to helping customers, these three do a lot to make sure the bookstore runs smoothly.

“I spend three or four days a week here and I come in and I check books for pricing and make displays and I talk with customers and I do teacher grants because teachers can apply for book grants,” Mary Kool said.

Coming up in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear from all three and explain what got them interested in volunteering and even how you can get involved, too.