Preview: A passion for pinball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two brothers have taken a love for pinball and turned it into a business.

Ryan and Clay Wilfahrt own Retro Bros. Pinball.

The two work to restore and repair pinball machines. They also fix them up to put into businesses in South Dakota and even Minnesota.

“It kind of started out selfishly as something where we could have pinball where we live and then once we put them out and publicize that they were there, we got phone call upon phone call of people that wanted them to be in their business as well,” Clay Wilfahrt said.

