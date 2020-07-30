PREVIEW: A new way to serve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND non-profit continues to help feed the community during the pandemic.

While guests can’t eat inside The Banquet right now, the organization is offering contact-free meals. Guests line up outside to receive to-go meals at the door.

“This is completely new to us. Anybody who would be watching this right now, seeing an empty dining room, anybody who’s familiar with us would know that this is absolutely insane. It’s nothing we would ever do,” Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, Executive Director of the Banquet said.

