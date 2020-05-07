PREVIEW: A new normal in Delmont

DELMONT, S.D. (KELO) — This Mother’s Day will mark the fifth anniversary of a tornado that left it’s destructive mark on one small, southeastern South Dakota town.

At 10:15 a.m. on May 10, 2015, an EF2 tornado tore through Delmont, South Dakota. It destroyed farms, houses, a church and a fire hall. Now, five years later, the town’s residents look back at a day that changed life as they knew it.

“You learn really, really fast that it’s stuff. Most stuff can be replaced. It’s never the same but it can be replaced,” Delmont farm owner Lila Fechner said.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek takes you back to Delmont to see how Delmont is handling their new normal.