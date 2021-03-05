PREVIEW: A new leader at SD Urban Indian Health

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Urban Indian Health has a new leader and she has big plans for the place.

Michaela Seiber grew up in Sisseton and is a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. She started working for the non-profit health corporation in September as a grant project manager. When the last CEO passed away in November, she decided to apply for the position. She officially started her new role leading the organization last month. She’s already hit the ground running by starting a new Cultural Health Department focused on holistic health care.

“It means so much. It was, you know, never anything I expected of where I would go in my career, but it means so much. I think it makes a lot of sense with all the experiences that I’ve had, to be in this space providing care to our urban relatives. It means a lot to me to be trusted with the responsibility. So I’m really excited and just humbled for the opportunity,” Seiber said.

