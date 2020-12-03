PREVIEW: A new face at the zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new CEO is on duty at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.

Becky Dewitz started at the end of October. The South Dakota native and SDSU grad previously served as the director of a North Dakota zoo.

“At Roosevelt Park Zoo we took on some initiatives to address some of our older infrastructure and we recently completed a new tiger facility as well as a new lion exhibit and so it’s a great opportunity for me to bring that same kind of knowledge that I just learned with those two projects here,” Dewitz said.

We’ll talk with Dewitz about why she’s passionate about the job and what she has in store for the Sioux Falls attraction in Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.