PREVIEW: A mother’s love drives on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-eight people have died in Minnehaha County from overdose from 2018 through the first half of 2019.

Just last week, another Sioux Falls family buried the mother of four young children. Jenny Forrester knows what these families are going through.

She describes her son Alex as a big Teddy Bear who loved to hunt, fish and work on his truck.

Alex had gotten help for addiction, but he relapsed and unknowingly took deadly fentanyl.

“I didn’t understand addiction. I thought that if I yelled at him and begged him and pleaded with him and told him I was going to take his truck away,” Jenny said.

Coming up, Angela Kennecke has Alex’s story and his mother’s struggle with the loss of two children, in two different ways to fentanyl.

