PREVIEW: A look inside The Goss Opera House

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Goss Opera House has been a fixture in Watertown since 1889. Now, after a multi-million dollar renovation, guests can once again enjoy the historic building.

From shows and events, to retail and office space, this building has a little something for everyone.

“We get to kind of choose our direction and we really are incorporating input from the community, we are really asking people what they want to see and so people feel like they have been a part of this process with us,” Executive Director Jamie Mack said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll explain more about the history of The Goss Opera House and give you a look inside at the new updates.