PREVIEW: A look at the state’s small business relief fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s $10.5 million small business relief fund approved by the legislature on veto day has been fully dispersed to businesses impacted by the pandemic across the state.

“There were 200 loans approved, there were applications upwards of 400. So you can see that the demand for this program was far exceeding what we had available for funds and really the loans went all over the state,” Cassie Stoeser with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development said.

“It was huge. It just allowed me to keep my doors open pay some of my vendors,” Tamara Dettler, owner of You’ve Been Framed, said.

On Tuesday, meet some of the local business owners impacted by the state funds and what it’s meant for them over the past two months of the pandemic — plus what it will mean as they continue to try to keep their doors open.

