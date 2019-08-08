PREVIEW: A look at the Meridian District

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — When looking for something to do in a city, you may head to its downtown area.

It can offer a place to hangout, shop, or even get something to eat.

Downtown Yankton has been thriving over the last few years, however officials are looking to get more feedback from the public to keep the area growing.

“As of right now we want to get some input from the community, we want to get more input on downtown, we want to make sure that we are in line with what people really want,” President of the Meridian District board Tyler Buckman said.

Coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, we hear from business owners in the Meridian District and what they like about their downtown location.